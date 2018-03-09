UNLV police: 16 iMac computers stolen from campus - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

UNLV police: 16 iMac computers stolen from campus

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

UNLV police said 16 Apple iMac computers were stolen from a computer lab on campus. 

The computers were taken from the Thomas Beam Engineering Building B Friday between the hours of 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. 

Police said the building was locked at the time. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact UNLV Police Services at 702-895-3668. 

