UNLV police: 16 iMac computers stolen from campus

UNLV police said 16 Apple iMac computers were stolen from a computer lab on campus.

The computers were taken from the Thomas Beam Engineering Building B Friday between the hours of 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Police said the building was locked at the time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact UNLV Police Services at 702-895-3668.

