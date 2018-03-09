Pahrump Valley High School student arrested after reportedly mak - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pahrump Valley High School student arrested after reportedly making threats

Posted: Updated:
PAHRUMP, NV (FOX5) -

A student from Pahrump Valley High School was taken into custody after allegedly making threats. 

The Nye County School District said the threat was made at the school Friday. Officials said, "there was never a credible threat to students or staff." 

The unidentified student accused of making the threat is in custody with juvenile probation. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

