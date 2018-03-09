Las Vegas con woman steals Rolex from man, then kills him

A Las Vegas con woman is accused of stealing a man's Rolex watch before striking and killing him with her vehicle near the Las Vegas Strip in January, police said.

Ronneka Ann Guidry, 29, allegedly struck and killed 21-year-old Eduardo Gaiolli De Sanchez Osorio, of Brazil, with her black four-door Mercedes Benz on Jan. 3 after she took his Rolex watch, a Metropolitan police report said. Witnesses told police that Guidry was stopped at a light at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane when Osorio began banging on the car's windshield and jumped on the hood of the car. Guidry apparently accelerated and struck Osorio knocking him to the ground. He was later pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital, the police report said.

The pair originally met at Omnia Nightclub inside of the Caesar's Palace resort, according to surveillance footage reviewed by detectives. The video showed Osorio and Guidry leaving the Strip property in the Mercedes at 2:06 a.m. Osorio was reportedly wearing a silver-colored watch. As the pair exited the parking garage, a camera took a photo of the car's temporary license plate.

Detectives reviewed addition surveillance video from the Westin Hotel where they saw the Mercedes parked on the side of Jay's Market on 190 East Flamingo near Koval Lane. Osorio is seen exiting the front passenger side of the car and stands by the door for a few seconds as Guidry begins to pull out of the parking space. Police said Osorio began running after the car after he likely realized that his Rolex watch was missing.

Surveillance video showed Osorio catching up to the car and banging on the windshield and hood. It was then that Guidry accelerated and struck Osorio.

Detectives initially did not know about the theft until Osorio's father, Nuno Osorio, contacted them to request his son's passport for funeral arrangements and then asked about the watch, which was gifted to Osorio for his 18th birthday.

Detectives continued their investigation into the death and theft by tracking the Mercedes' license plates to a car dealership in Costa Mesa, California. They traveled to the car lot where the owner provided them with copies of Guidry's Nevada identification card. The photo on the ID showed a woman that matched the photo still taken from surveillance video, the report said.

Guidry's address was listed on the ID and detectives stopped by the home to observe any suspicious activity on Jan. 8. Detectives saw Guidry exit the home and enter the Mercedes. Detectives followed her and conducted a traffic stop for speeding on Cactus Avenue and Southern Highlands Parkway. She was arrested for a pending warrant and taken in for questioning.

During the interview, police asked Guidry about the incident involving Osorio on Jan. 3. She originally stated she was in California at the time but then admitted to giving Osorio a ride and dropping him off at Jay's Market after an argument.

Guidry told police she did not steal his Rolex watch although police had not mentioned the missing watch which prompted suspicion from officers. Following the interview, detectives were granted search warrants to Guidry's home and cell phone, the report said.

Detectives did not find the Rolex but found $3,100 in cash inside of a pink purse that matched a surveillance video image from the night of the incident. On the phone, computer forensics officials found text messages with images of the missing watch within a conversation about the sale of the watch.

Due to the discovery of the previous evidence, Guidry was charged with murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny and leaving the scene of a crash.

Detectives continue to investigate the case. Guidry is expected to appear in court on March 12 at 8:30 a.m.

