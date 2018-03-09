Woman shot near Rancho and Cheyenne - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman shot near Rancho and Cheyenne

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting near Rancho Drive and Cheyenne Avenue on Friday. 

Police said just before noon, a woman ended up at the 99 Cent Store at 3141 North Rancho Drive after shots were fired in the 5300 block of West Cheyenne Avenue. 

The woman was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Nobody has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.