Woman shot near Rancho and Cheyenne

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting near Rancho Drive and Cheyenne Avenue on Friday.

Police said just before noon, a woman ended up at the 99 Cent Store at 3141 North Rancho Drive after shots were fired in the 5300 block of West Cheyenne Avenue.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Nobody has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

