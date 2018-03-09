Judge hearing lawyers in illusionist's bid to undo porn plea

A federal judge is hearing testimony from former lawyers for an ex-Las Vegas Strip illusionist from Germany who is trying to withdraw his guilty plea in a pornography case that could get him at least 24 years in prison.

Jan Rouven Fuechtener maintains that he was misled when he pleaded guilty in November 2016 to acquiring thousands of pornographic videos and images, including some depicting sex acts involving kindergarten-age boys.

Fuechtener's new lawyer, Karen Connolly, says his former attorneys told the 39-year-old Fuechtener he might get as few as five years behind bars.

It wasn't clear if Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro will issue an immediate ruling following Friday's hearing.

Fuechtener is a German citizen who performed under the name Jan Rouven. His show closed following his arrest in March 2016. He remains in federal custody.

