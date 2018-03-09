Plaza Hotel and Casino to host job fair

The sign for the Plaza Hotel and Casino is shown in an undated image. (File)

The Plaza Hotel and Casino plans to hold a job fair to look for seasonal employees for its newly renovated pool this summer.

The fair will take place March 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Pool at the Plaza.

The property is looking to fill positions such as bartender, apprentice bartender, cocktail server, pool cashier, lifeguard, cook and security guards.

Interviews and auditions will take place at the fair. Applicants must audition in swimwear and are encouraged to bring head shots and resumes to the fair.

Anyone interested in applying should complete an online application in advance.

