Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in North Las Vegas

A woman was killed in a collision in North Las Vegas on March 9, 2018.

A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas on Friday.

North Las Vegas police officers responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Gowan Road, near Cheyenne Avenue, at about 9 a.m. A 34-year-old woman was located on the scene and was transported to University Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead, according to officer Eric Levitt.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was crossing MLK Boulevard in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a Dodge SUV that was traveling southbound.

Although she was in a crosswalk, police said the woman failed to yield the right of way to southbound traffic.

The driver of the Dodge SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The Clark County Coroner will release the identity of the woman after her family is notified.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.