Police: 1 hospitalized in North Las Vegas 3-car pileup

One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a three-car pileup at Craig and Walnut Roads Thursday night, according to North Las Vegas Police.

One car rolled over in the crash and no one else was hurt. Police said Craig Road was reduced to one lane in each direction.

Impairment was not suspected. 

