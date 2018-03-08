Expect increased military aircraft sound during Southern Nevada Red Flag training

An aircraft takes off from Nellis Air Force Base in Southern Nevada. (File/FOX5)

You may notice an increased rumble in the sky from military aircraft departing Nellis Air Force Base as the U.S. Air Force conducts training exercises.

Red Flag 18-2, which is the U.S. Air Force's "premier air-to-air combat training exercise" will take place from March 9 through March 23.

Aircraft are scheduled to take off from Nellis twice a day at various times. There may be night departures as well to allow aircrews to train for nighttime combat operations.

The Red Flag exercise is organized by Nellis Air Force Base and hosted north of Las Vegas on the Nevada Test and Training Range.

