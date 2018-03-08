CCSD taps Los Angeles area for new teachers

Students are shown in a classroom in an undated image. (File)

The Clark County School District is hoping it will recruit teachers from Los Angeles and nearby counties.

The district is tapping the nation's fifth-largest school district for educators and boasting Nevada's lower cost of living, affordable home prices, no state income tax, salary, and the Las Vegas to attract teachers to relocate.

Officials with the Clark County School District will host a recruitment event in Los Angeles on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the California Country Club in Whittier, Cali.

Registration is open to all current teachers in Los Angeles and nearby counties, college students graduating with a degree in education and those with a bachelor's degree who can pursue a license through an alternative route.

For more information on teaching in Clark County and to register for the event, visit teach.vegas.

