Woman killed in crash on U.S. 95 and Rainbow identified

A young woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner confirmed the death of Megan Ann Hicks, 23, of North Las Vegas, on Thursday. Hicks' cause of death was not available.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to reports of a rollover crash on the U.S. 95 and the Rainbow Boulevard curve on March 7. According to Trooper Jason Buratczuk, one woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a second woman was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

RELATED: Rollover crash kills 1, critically injures 1 on US 95 near Rainbow

Hicks' was the mother of a two-year-old girl, according to a GoFundMe account. Stay with FOX5 for future updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.