Man arrested in Las Vegas parking lot on weapons charges

A man armed with a rifle and two handguns was arrested in a southeast Las Vegas parking lot Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police arrested Jeremy Karsh, 32, at 3:34 p.m. in a parking lot near a McDonald's in the 3000 block of East Desert Inn Road at McLeod Drive.

Karsh faces a DUI charge, as well three counts of possession of a firearm by an intoxicated person, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Witness Steven Gibson captured the arrest on camera.

"This guy was parked in two stalls, car was still running and he was slumped over in his chair," Steven Gibson said.

"I walked up to the window and [tapped] on it and he did not move and inch, so I called 311 the paramedics. I was not calling the police or anyone because of the guns, I was calling the medics because I thought something was wrong with this guy."

The video showed police officers surrounding the vehicle and removing weapons from the car before taking him into custody.

"The first thing (police) took was the AR-15. Then another officer got a pistol, then there was another pistol in between the seats. Then they opened the trunk and there was several thousand rounds of ammunition and other guns," Gibson said.

A court hearing was scheduled for Karsh on Friday.

