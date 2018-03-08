Transform into a mermaid at academy in Las Vegas

Want to channel your inner mermaid or merman? There’s yet another place in Las Vegas giving you the option to flop around.

Ovia Mermaid Academy and Stone Sports partnered to host mermaid (mermen) classes designed for all ages and skill levels; kids, teens, and adults. Located at Stone Sports, 4965 S. Fort Apache Rd, Suite 104, on the corner of Tropicana, west of the 215, you can rent a tail while “Mastering the graceful art and the safe proper technique of Mermaid Maneuvers.” Check it out on YouTube.

Ludivine “Ludi” Perrin-Stsepaniuk, Owner and President of Ovia Entertainment a premier production company specializing in aquatic events, production and high-level training, established Ovia Mermaid Academy as a segment of the company’s Training Division.

“Mermaid tails have become very trendy, they are easily accessible at stores and online,” states Perrin-Stsepaniuk. “The aura of becoming a mermaid is very enchanting. However, what many fail to consider is that swimming with a tail can be challenging for kids as well as adults.”

Stone Sports General Manager Robert T. Laing explains, “Our heated indoor training pool is the perfect venue for the mermaid classes. The large pool features a shallow area with generous benches and steps for beginners to become acclimated with the tails. As students’ progress, there is plenty of room for advanced swimmers to stretch their tails and hone their skills.” Stone Sports retail shop features a supply of tails for rent and to purchase as well as swimsuits, goggles, swim caps, and nose clamps.

