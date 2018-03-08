Directors departing Wynn Resorts' board

Former cocktail waitresses who worked for Steve Wynn's casinos, said sexual harassment was common and, in some cases, it was part of the company handbook.

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts Tuesday. (Photo: Associated Press)

A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.

In the weeks after sexual assault and sexual harassment against Steve Wynn first surfaced, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department took two reports from women who said they had been assaulted by the casino mogul.

The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual misconduct at the company.

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts has announced changes to its board as lawsuits against the directors and company founder continue to be filed.

The company on Wednesday announced that a board member resigned Monday and another said he will not run for re-election after his current term expires next year.

Ray Irani and Alvin Shoemaker are named defendants on several lawsuits brought by shareholders as well as current and former company employees.

Groups of shareholders have accused the board of breaching its fiduciary duties by ignoring what their lawsuits described as a longstanding pattern of sexual abuse and harassment by company founder Steve Wynn.

The company in a securities filing said Irani's Monday resignation was effective immediately.

Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of the company last month.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.