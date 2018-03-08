All-woman race team prepares for Mint 400

Hundreds of off-roaders rumbled, rattled and revved down the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday as drivers prepared for the Mint 400, a grueling 400 mile-long race through the southern Nevada desert.

Among the group of trucks, Jeeps and ATVs, some stand out.

"Of the 450 entries into the Mint 400 only seven of those entries are women" Journee Racing's Julie Boyer said. "This is a man's sport, I hate to say, but we're trying to break those barriers."

On Saturday, the all-women team will take to the course in their signature off-roader in their signature color: pink.

"We got our pink axles ... even down to the pink zip ties you got to show all that off," Journee Richardson said.

"Most people are pretty surprised when women are working on their cars they will say, 'Why don't you put your husband on the phone,' and I have to say, 'no no no,'" Boyer said.

"Julie and I started this team to show women can also do this," Richardson said.

But the women aren't just battling gender barriers, they're battling breast cancer too.

"I was 38 when I was diagnosed, which is very young. I underwent a year of treatment and got a mastectomy," Boyer said.

The team hopes to raise breast cancer awareness and raise money for the Keep A Breast foundation, to make a difference on and off the course.

"In racing you never ever stop. You don't stop until you get the checkered flag. And breast cancer is the same, there is no quitting," Boyer said.

