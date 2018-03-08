Residents propose incorporating east Las Vegas into city

Some residents on the east side of the valley said they want to combine the towns of Whitney and Sunrise Manor and incorporate the area into a city.

Some residents on the east side of the valley said they want to combine the towns of Whitney and Sunrise Manor and incorporate the area into a city.

"It can kind of get summed up in better representation as far as having local people in charge in local issues," Sunrise Manor resident Brandon Casutt said.

Casutt said people on the east side of the valley would benefit from having a city government to represent them.

"People that live in within one of the cities, they have the county commissioner, they also have a mayor they also have a city council, so they have more representation," he said.

Casutt is chair of a committee that's suggesting that Sunrise Manor and Whitney combine together and incorporate into a city.

"A lot of people go to the town board meetings and vote in huge numbers to say they are against a project and it goes back to a county and they turn around and vote it in favor so that's come up as a big complaint," he said.

The plan would create the third largest city in the state, right after Las Vegas and Henderson. Casutt said becoming a city could also help the area bring in more tax revenue.

"This revenue that comes from what's called the C tax and we get a little over a million dollars a month and the city of North Las Vegas gets five and a half million a month, and they have fewer people. The difference is we're just a town, and they're a city," he said.

The proposal is in it's very early stages. The committee has been holding meetings and spreading the word about the plan to see if there's enough interest. The next steps are for the committee to file a petition where they'd be required to get signatures from at least one-third of registered voters who live in the area. Then, there's a list of steps to be completed taken before it can end up on a ballot for a vote.

To learn more about the plan, click here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.