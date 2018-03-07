Convicted murderer, rapist to be set free in Las Vegas

Scott Sloan, a convicted rapist and murderer could soon be free to roam the streets of Las Vegas.

A convicted rapist and murderer could soon be free to roam the streets of Las Vegas. A judge sentenced Scott Sloan to serve five consecutive live sentences, after his 1984 crime, but he could be paroled as early as April 1.

The intersection of Harmon and Tropicana might look like just another block in the valley, but according to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, 34 years ago, it was a crime scene.

Sloan was a teenager when he was convicted of the rape and murder of 41-year-old Nancy Menke.

“For a 16-year-old boy (Sloan) ... It was extremely vicious. (Sloan) raped his victim repeatedly, her head was caved in with a rock, she was shot multiple times, strangled and it was a sadistic act," Wolfson said.

The DA said he was was outraged to learn the man behind those crimes was granted parole to walk free, because of a change in law.

“That new law provides that if you were under the age of 18 at the time of the commission of a crime, and he was 16 ... and you were sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for killing one person, you automatically become eligible for parole," Wolfson said.

A jury recommended life with the possibility of parole and the judge handed down five consecutive life sentences. Since Sloan’s conviction, he’s served time without a single strike on his record and he also expressed remorse in front of the Nevada Parole Board, which are all things the board takes into consideration.

“I don’t remember committing those crimes, but I did,” Sloan said during his parole meeting. “Throughout the decades, it continues to be a horrible feeling knowing that I am the reason for a loss of a wife, mother and friend.”

Wolfson said he believes in second chances, but thinks the Nevada Parole Board’s decision will be a danger to the public. But some in the public said they disagreed with Wolfson.

“People make mistakes,” one neighbor, who lives near the crime scene said. “Obviously, this is a great mistake, and I feel sorry for all the victim’s families and loved ones, but 34 years is a long time.”

In a statement sent to FOX5, the parole board said:

"Mr. Sloan committed an exceptionally egregious offense, but after considering all the factors in this case, including his age at the time of the offense, the Board believes that parole is appropriate at this time. Pursuant to Nevada Law, Mr. Sloan will remain subject to the jurisdiction of the Board for the duration of his sentence which is life."

During the parole hearing, Sloan said he plans to live with his father and work for his father’s pool cleaning company, as well as take advantage of vocational classes as part of his parole.

A local radio host, Alan Stock, said he heard about Sloan’s story and release and disagreed with the parole decision. He said he plans to use his platform to warn the public about who their new neighbor could be so they can protect themselves.

“We will go ahead and find out where this guy is living,” Stock said. “It is in the police records and when we find out, we’re going to announce it on-air day after day, and let people know where he’s living and who he is. We’ll post his picture too. I want people to know what’s going on around them.”

