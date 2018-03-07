New entertainment, dining destination 'The Bend' coming to southwest valley

An exciting project is in the works in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

"The Bend" will have a movie theater and some of the best local restaurants. The ten-acre lot on Sunset Road between Durango Drive and Riley Street could soon turn into a dining and movie plaza.

"It’s gonna be right here, right next door! It’s gonna be good, it’s a good area," nearby resident Juan Cruz said.

Developer J. Dapper is bringing a Galaxy theater and the best of the best local restaurants to the area, he said.

"I think the people of the southwest have been just yearning for a great project," Dapper said.

He said he's talking to local favorites: SkinnyFats, Vesta Coffee Roasters, VegeNation, Bin 702, Pizza Rock, Lotus of Siam and Aces and Ales Brewery.

"I’m kind of pulling for all the local guys that have done a really good job and it makes me happy to be able to put them all together because they become this community," Dapper said.

Dapper not only wants to bring good food, but a modern environment unlike other spots in Las Vegas.

"More and more today you go to a restaurant before you’ve even had the food because you go ‘this place feels amazing,’" Dapper said.

That amazing feeling is what he's excited to finally give people in the southwest with The Bend.

The project is in the entitlement phase right now but he hopes to break ground in the next eight-12 months.

