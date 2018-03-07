UNLV dominates OT, grounds Air Force 97-90 in Mountain West

The Runnin' Rebels advanced in the Mountain West Conference tournament with a win over Air Force on March 7, 2018. (Photo: NCAA)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Shakur Juiston scored 21 points and his 3-point play in overtime started the winning surge that led eighth-seeded UNLV to a 97-90 win over ninth-seeded Air Force in the opening game of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Juston's 3-point play at the 3:21 mark of overtime made it 82-81 and the the Runnin' Rebels went on to a 12-0 run that included Juiston's dunk and seven more free throws in eight attempts. The Falcons missed eight straight shots and a pair of free throws.

Brandon McCoy led UNLV (20-12), which had lost five straight, with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Jovan Mooring had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists and Jordan Johnson had 10 points and 12 assists.

Lavelle Scottie topped the Falcons (12-19) with 23 points, Jacob Vann had 20, Caleb Morris 17 and Frank Toohey 11.

UNLV never trailed in regulation and an early 11-0 run in the second half helped turn a 37-33 halftime lead into a 48-35 advantage. The Falcons quickly got eight points back and another 8-0, highlighted by Scottie's 4-point play, tied the game at 71 with 2:56 to go. After Toohey's 3-point play tied it with 25.6 seconds to go, Mooring missed a game-winning 3-point attempt as time ran out.

Trevor Lyons' 3-point play gave the Falcons their first lead on the first possession of overtime but after one more lead, UNLV took over.

