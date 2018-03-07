New resource center for Las Vegas homeless to open

Las Vegas city leaders got an update on a multi-million-dollar project to help thousands of homeless people.

According to federal data, Clark County and Las Vegas combined has the eighth-highest homeless population among big cities.

The project is called the Corridor of Hope. In the year since the pilot program launched, the city said it has helped nearly 1,300 homeless people. That includes helping hundreds get jobs.

The city’s community service manager reported those numbers to the city council on Wednesday. She said this is just the start.

“We can’t just sit here and do nothing right now,” City Manager Scott Adams said. “We have a serious problem on the streets.”

In Downtown Las Vegas, it’s a common sight: people lining the streets, laying on sidewalks with nowhere else to go.

“Often homeless people cannot access services because they cannot prove who they say they are,” city service manager Kathi Thomas-Gibson said.

For the past year, the city has been working on a solution, starting with a one-stop-shop.

“People get housed, they get employed, they get access to medical treatment there on site,” Thomas-Gibson said.

The latest plans for the site on Las Vegas Boulevard are only temporary. The city has plans to demolish a building across the street to create a permanent space with showers, toilets and access to health care.

It’s called the Courtyard. It will also house tools like computers to help in the job search or just to reconnect.

“We encourage homeless people to reconnect with their family, loved ones wherever they are,” Thomas-Gibson said.

City leaders added this will be a safe space with 24-hour security, noting recent violent crimes against the homeless.

“They've been beaten, shot, stabbed,” she said. “This becomes a safe zone.”

While many city leaders agreed this is a huge step in the right direction, they said the city cannot do this alone.

“It is not the size to serve this region or this entire community,” one city leader said. “In order to be truly successful, we need the private sector to engage with us.”

The city manager assured his goal is to partner with the county and other groups.

“At this point, the resources we have available to do this, we're tapped out,” Adams said. “My concern is that we get to a point where we're all in and the other players are not in with us.”

The permanent site for all of those homeless services will be near Owens Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. It’s set to open at the end of 2019.

