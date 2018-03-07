Police look for robbery suspect west of Las Vegas Strip - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police look for robbery suspect west of Las Vegas Strip

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a store west of the Las Vegas Strip last month. (LVMPD) Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a store west of the Las Vegas Strip last month. (LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a store west of the Las Vegas Strip last month.

The man, described as white and about six feet tall, entered the business on the 3800 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard, on Feb. 25 waving a knife at clerks while demanding money, police said in a release.

The man went around the counter and cornered the employees. A clerk opened the register and the suspect was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was last seen heading westbound on Tropicana Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com

