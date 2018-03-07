Pedestrian, motorcyclist injured in east valley crash

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a motorcyclist in the east Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

Police said the crash happened about 2:30 p.m. at Lamb Boulevard and Colorado Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard. The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition and the motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital in serious condition.

It is unknown if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk.

Southbound Lamb Boulevard was closed while police investigated.

