Henderson police warns residents of increased card 'skimming' scheme

Henderson police are warning residents of increased credit card fraud at multiple businesses throughout the community.

Card readers are being compromised at ATM's and gas station pumps in a scheme known as 'skimming.' Skimming involves attaching an electronic device to an ATM or a gas pump card reader for the purpose of illegally gathering the account information to be used for fraudulent activity, according to an HPD press release.

The electronic skimming device mimics the card reading capabilities of a card reader. The device can be attached internally or externally, police said.

Residents should look out for the following signs to determine if a card reader has been tampered with:

The presence of double sided tape, glue or pry marks are around the card reader.

Observation of someone tampering with a card reader or standing by one for an unusual amount of time.

An indication that the lock surrounding the card reader has been tampered with.

After swiping a card, the transaction could not be completed or the device asks to be re-swiped multiple times.

Anyone who finds a skimming device should immediately contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911 and alert the manager of the business.

Watch the video below from the HPD to learn more about the scheme:

