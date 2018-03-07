Oregon sues gambling mogul Steve Wynn and his former company - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Oregon sues gambling mogul Steve Wynn and his former company

Posted: Updated:
(AP) (AP)

  • Oregon sues gambling mogul Steve Wynn and his former companyMore>>

  • Two Valley massage therapists file lawsuits against Steve Wynn

    Two Valley massage therapists file lawsuits against Steve Wynn

    Thursday, March 1 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-03-02 00:44:52 GMT
    (AP)(AP)

    Two massage therapists who were employed at Wynn Resorts filed lawsuits against Steve Wynn and the company.  

    More >

    Two massage therapists who were employed at Wynn Resorts filed lawsuits against Steve Wynn and the company.  

    More >

  • Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in '70s

    Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in '70s

    This March 15, 2016 file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)This March 15, 2016 file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
    This March 15, 2016 file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)This March 15, 2016 file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

    A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.

    More >

    A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.

    More >

  • Wynn gets no money in termination deal with casino company

    Wynn gets no money in termination deal with casino company

    Friday, February 16 2018 3:33 PM EST2018-02-16 20:33:04 GMT
    This March 15, 2016 file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)This March 15, 2016 file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

    A termination agreement between embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn and the company bearing his name shows that he won't receive any compensation.

    More >

    A termination agreement between embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn and the company bearing his name shows that he won't receive any compensation.

    More >
SALEM, OR (AP) -

The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual misconduct at the company.

The offices of Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Treasurer Tobias Read say Oregon's pension system held 8,506 shares of Wynn Resorts worth a total of $1.3 million.

The civil case, alleging massive breaches of fiduciary duty that caused damage to the company and impaired long-term shareholder value, was filed Tuesday in Clark County, Nevada.

Wynn has denied harassed and assaulted women. He resigned as chairman and CEO of the company bearing his name Feb. 6.

[RELATED: Steve Wynn resigns as Republican finance chairman]

The company did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

RELATED:

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.