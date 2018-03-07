Nevada opens guardianship fraud and abuse telephone hotline

The Nevada Supreme Court has announced the creation of a toll-free guardianship abuse hotline as part of an effort to protect elderly people and wards of the court from financial abuse.

Court spokesman Michael Sommermeyer says the hotline follows the opening in January of a Nevada Guardianship Compliance Office.

The number is 833-421-7711.

Callers will be connected with professionals able to investigate allegations of fraud and misuse of a protected person's finances or guardianship assets.

Nevada authorities created an enforcement task force in 2015 after stories emerged about abuses of vulnerable people under state financial oversight.

One former court-appointed financial guardian faces trial in April on charges that she and associates siphoned more than $550,000 out of accounts of people assigned to her Las Vegas business as wards of the court.

