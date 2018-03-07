Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Las Vegas

Police investigated a deadly crash on March 7, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Police investigated a deadly crash on March 7, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said one person died in a collision early Wednesday morning. 

The incident occurred at 2:10 a.m. on Jones Boulevard north of Deer Springs Way, near Elkhorn Road. 

Police said the collision involved one vehicle and the sole occupant of the vehicle died in the crash. 

Roads in the area were closed and expected to reopen by 6 a.m., police said, 

An investigation is ongoing. 

