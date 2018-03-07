Rollover crash kills 1, critically injures 1 on US 95 near Rainb - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Rollover crash kills 1, critically injures 1 on US 95 near Rainbow

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on March 7, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on March 7, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A woman is dead and another was critically injured following a crash in west Las Vegas. 

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash at 4:45 a.m. on the U.S. 95 near the southbound Rainbow Boulevard on-ramp, according to Trooper Jason Buratczuk. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the second woman was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. 

Trooper Buratczuk said the occupants were traveling in a Chevy Trailblazer. 

Two left lanes on southbound U.S. 95 have re-opened. NHP advises drivers to use caution on the roadway as they continue to investigate. 

Buratczuk said reckless driving and impairment may be factors in the crash. 

FOX5 has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates. 

