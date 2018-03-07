Rollover crash kills 1, critically injures 1 on US 95 near Rainbow

A woman is dead and another was critically injured following a crash in west Las Vegas.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash at 4:45 a.m. on the U.S. 95 near the southbound Rainbow Boulevard on-ramp, according to Trooper Jason Buratczuk. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the second woman was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Trooper Buratczuk said the occupants were traveling in a Chevy Trailblazer.

#breaking US95 SB/Rainbow single vehicle rollover, Chevy Trailblazer. 1 deceased, 1 critical, traffic is being diverted off to Summerlin Pkwy. Expect major delays. #buckleup #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 7, 2018

Two left lanes on southbound U.S. 95 have re-opened. NHP advises drivers to use caution on the roadway as they continue to investigate.

Buratczuk said reckless driving and impairment may be factors in the crash.

