Woman dead after hit-and-run crash in Henderson

Henderson police on Wednesday said a woman struck by a vehicle has died.

Police responded about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Galleria Drive and Burns Avenue, Officer Scott Williams of the Henderson Police Department said, where a woman suffered serious to critical injuries.

The woman was transported to Sunrise Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help to find the vehicle that struck her. It was described as a gray or silver 2004-2007 Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country. The vehicle likely sustained damage to the front and front passenger side, police said.

The name of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after identification and next of kin notification.

This is Henderson’s first traffic related fatality investigated in 2018.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

