UNLV planning multi-million dollar campus security updates

UNLV's Board of Regents approved millions of dollars of security upgrades for the university's campus on Thursday.

The plans call for $2 million to upgrade emergency phone systems across campus, an effort that started before the 2017 fall semester. There are 19 upgraded emergency phone systems that have lights and security video. The budget would call for dozens more upgraded systems. The university's parking garages will see $1.4 million go toward improving security cameras. UNLV said $600,000 is planned to help UNLV Police's communications system and to add more bicycles for the department, and another $600,000 will be used for general campus improvements, like adding more lights.

UNLV did not give a timeline for when the upgrades would be completed.

