City of Las Vegas not pursuing annexation of county islands

The City of Las Vegas on Tuesday announced it will not be pursuing the annexation of county "islands."

Staff reviewed a proposal to annex several areas described as being part of unincorporated Clark County completely surrounded by city limits. The proposal would have changed them to the city's jurisdiction so residents would pay the same taxes as city residents, according to a release.

Currently, residents pay among the lowest property taxes in Clark County.

Nearly two-thirds of residents protested the proposal.

