Nevada sees 1,300 more jobs in January

Nevada saw an increase of 1,300 jobs in Jan. compared to Dec. according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

“I am encouraged to see we started the year by adding more jobs to the economy. Nevada is working toward the sixth continuous year with growth rates above the nation as a whole, while seeing an unchanged unemployment rate,” Gov. Brian Sandoval said. “These are certainly positive indicators for our state as we begin 2018.”

It was the 66th straight month where employment growth in Nevada was higher than the U.S. as a whole.

“Combined with the unchanged unemployment rate in January, these latest numbers reflect a stable labor market in Nevada as job seekers continue to enter the market at a rate similar to the number of jobs that are being created,” David Schmidt, Chief Economist for Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The number of employers in Nevada’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) system reached nearly 69,000, the highest fourth-quarter reading on record, the state said.

