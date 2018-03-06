Man arrested, woman and children rescued after southwest valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man arrested, woman and children rescued after southwest valley barricade

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
Police were on scene of a barricade on March 6, 2018. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) Police were on scene of a barricade on March 6, 2018. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A man was taken into custody and a woman and children were rescued after a SWAT situation Tuesday night. 

SWAT made entry into the home at the 4800 block of Desert Plains Road, near Tropicana Avenue and Buffalo Drive about 8:30 p.m. and rescued a woman and two children, Lt. David Gordon said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said, and the children were unharmed. 

Police said the woman called 911 about 5:34 p.m. saying she was injured and a man would not let her out of the house. Officers on scene attempted to make contact but were unable so SWAT assisted. 

Details of the woman's injuries were not known.

Buffalo Drive was being reopened about 9 p.m., but Tropicana Avenue was expected to remain closed until about 10 p.m., police said. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.