Man arrested, woman and children rescued after southwest valley barricade

Police were on scene of a barricade on March 6, 2018. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

A man was taken into custody and a woman and children were rescued after a SWAT situation Tuesday night.

SWAT made entry into the home at the 4800 block of Desert Plains Road, near Tropicana Avenue and Buffalo Drive about 8:30 p.m. and rescued a woman and two children, Lt. David Gordon said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said, and the children were unharmed.

Police said the woman called 911 about 5:34 p.m. saying she was injured and a man would not let her out of the house. Officers on scene attempted to make contact but were unable so SWAT assisted.

Details of the woman's injuries were not known.

Buffalo Drive was being reopened about 9 p.m., but Tropicana Avenue was expected to remain closed until about 10 p.m., police said.

