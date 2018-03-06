Nevada Supreme Court staying with decision on 1 October autopsy reports

Stephen Paddock unleashed his rampage through two broken windows at the Mandalay Bay hotel (FOX5).

The Nevada Supreme Court won't reconsider its decision to allow media outlets to report about autopsies of the 58 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Justices on Tuesday declined a bid by the widow of off-duty Las Vegas Officer Charleston Hartfield to restore a lower-court decision telling The Associated Press and Las Vegas Review-Journal to stop reporting coroner findings about victims of the Oct. 1 massacre.

Attorneys for the Hartfield estate didn't immediately respond to messages.

A three-justice panel ruled Feb. 27 that the order by a judge in Las Vegas constituted an invalid prior restraint of First Amendment press freedom.

Redacted and "anonymized" autopsy documents had been released to the media Jan. 30 in response to a public records lawsuit.