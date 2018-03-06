'World's largest bounce house' coming to North Las Vegas in April

What might just be the world's largest bounce house is coming to North Las Vegas.

With 20,000 square feet of "inflatable elation," The Big Bounce America will stop through the valley at Craig Ranch Regional Park April 13-15. According to a press release, people of all ages are invited to experience a basketball court, obstacle course, giant slide and ball pit -- all inflatable.

The event will feature a DJ and more to be announced.

"What if we made a much bigger bounce house? What if we built the biggest one in the world?" Grahame Ferguson, co-founder said in a statement. "What if adults could bounce? What it had a DJ booth, ball pits, foam pits, slides, and more?”

The event will begin Friday, April 13, from 1 - 6 p.m., and that Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tickets will be sold per session with sessions split by age. Prices start at $9. For tickets, click here.

