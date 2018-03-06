CBDs could replace opiates for pet pain management

A new kind of pain medication for animals is getting a lot of attention. Experts say people are using cannabis oils and other hemp products to soothe their pets' pain in place of opiates.

Phyto Animal Health was started by a man and his dog -- a pit bull named Dante. Dante served as an emotional support dog for veterans with PTSD, many of those veterans were using cannabidiol.

“I realized how powerful it was for helping the veterans physiologically and psychologically and Dante suffers from many of the same issues,” CEO of Phyto Animal Health Ian Quinn said.

Quinn contacted multiple veterinarians and did extensive research about the effects of cannabidiol in dogs before giving Dante his own dose.

“Within just a few days I was amazed at how those issues all subsided using cannabidiol,” Quinn said.

It’s why he started Phyto Animal Health, a company that makes CBD products for animals.

“It's not marijuana, it's hemp. There's no psychoactive molecules like THC-9, so dogs aren't getting high and talking to dolphins and butterflies,” Quinn explained, “They're getting the endo-cannabinoid support system they need to have healthy hips and joints, to support neurological balance, and less environmental stress reaction, things like that.”

With opiates being regulated more strictly, Quinn says many vets are looking for a new alternative to pain management.

“Several have come up wanting to know how they can integrate the language of cannabis in their practices and that way they know how to talk to their customers safe and proper because right now it's kind of the wild wild west, not a lot of guidance,” Quinn said.

That lack of guidance is another thing Phyto Animal Health is trying to change. Using CBDs on animals is so new that many people don't know exactly how it works or how to administer is safely. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.