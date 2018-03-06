Las Vegas police search for suspects in lottery ticket scam

Police are looking for two suspects in a lottery ticket scam. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police were looking for two suspects identified in a lottery ticket scam during the month of February.

The suspects were targeting Hispanic women over 50 years old, police said, claiming to have won a lottery ticket and needing legal assistance to cash it.

The woman would approach the victim explaining that her legal status prohibits her from cashing the ticket. The male would approach, police said in a release, and direct them where to go.

Once inside a black, four-door sedan, police said the suspects would call to "verify" the ticket's worth of $1 million. The suspects drove the victim to an ATM to withdraw money and is then asked to go inside a business or residence to get items while the suspects leave.

Police have so far identified at least two victims. It isn't known where the pair is targeting.

Anyone with any information about this case, has been a victim, has video, photos of the suspects or their vehicle is urged to contact the LVMPD Theft Crimes Bureau Financial Crimes section at 702-828-3483. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

