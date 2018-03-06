Motorcyclist killed after west Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash in west Las Vegas Friday night, according to Metro police.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash on West Sahara Avenue near Durango Drive at 8:23 p.m.

According to witnesses and evidence, the motorcyclist was heading west on Sahara and lost control. Police said the bike turned onto its right side and the rider was ejected into a lane of traffic.

The driver was taken to UMC and was later pronounced dead, at age 36, police said.

It was the 20th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction.

