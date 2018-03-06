Ax-wielding woman told police she was protecting her son

Kisstal Killough, holding a pick ax and screaming threats climbed a chain link fence at a North Las Vegas elementary school Tuesday, according to North Las Vegas Police. (Photo: NLVPD)

A woman who threatened children at a North Las Vegas school last week with a pickaxe is facing multiple charges.

North Las Vegas police received three calls, including one from a North Las Vegas City employee, around 11:52 a.m. on Feb. 27 about a woman who was carrying and waving around a pickaxe at Tom Williams Elementary School, according to an arrest report.

The woman, identified as 33-year-old Kisstal Killough, was attempting to scale the fence at the school in the 3000 block of East Tonopah Avenue, while screaming vulgarities at the children during a recess break.

A teacher supervising the approximately 220-240 children on the playground told police she heard yelling coming from the southeast corner of the playground and saw Killough attempting to climb the fence.

"It was so scary," fourth grader Gael Duarte told FOX5. "I heard a lady screaming 'I'm going to kill you.' I saw a lady screaming at all of us with an ax beside her."

Police responded quickly, placing Killough under arrest before she could get any closer to the children.

According to the teacher, Killough was screaming, “I’m going to get you. You [expletive] aren’t keeping my son.”

Police said her initial statement did not make sense, but that she said she took a hit of methamphetamine “sometime yesterday.” Killough said she could hear her son crying for her from several blocks away and she believed he was being bullied.

Police determined Killough did have a son, but he did not attend Williams Elementary.

Kristie Cole, principal of Williams Elementary, said she was familiar with Killough. The day after her arrest, neighbors also spoke about knowing Killough from the area.

Police said she had a warrant out of Texas and a criminal history including charges for possession, battery and prostitution.

Killough was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, trespass, loitering and a nuisance charge, according to police.

