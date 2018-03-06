Police: 2 dead in double shooting in southeast Las Vegas

Two people were killed at Bridle Court and Lasso Circle in southeast Las Vegas. March 6, 2018 (Photo: Jason Westerhaus/ FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police were investigating a shooting in the southeast part of the Valley that left two men dead late Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 10:43 a.m. outside of a home near Bridle Court and Lasso Circle in Las Vegas, according to police.

A 50-year-old man shot a 70-year-old man, before fatally turning the gun on himself, police said.

The 70-year-old victim was transported to Sunrise Trauma hospital where he died.

A heavy police presence was reported in the area during the investigation.

No further details were immediately released.

