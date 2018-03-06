Police: 2 dead in double shooting in southeast Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: 2 dead in double shooting in southeast Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lesha Ruffin
Connect
Two people were killed at Bridle Court and Lasso Circle in southeast Las Vegas. March 6, 2018 (Photo: Jason Westerhaus/ FOX5) Two people were killed at Bridle Court and Lasso Circle in southeast Las Vegas. March 6, 2018 (Photo: Jason Westerhaus/ FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police were investigating a shooting in the southeast part of the Valley that left two men dead late Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 10:43 a.m. outside of a home near Bridle Court and Lasso Circle in Las Vegas, according to police.

A 50-year-old man shot a 70-year-old man, before fatally turning the gun on himself, police said.

The 70-year-old victim was transported to Sunrise Trauma hospital where he died.

A heavy police presence was reported in the area during the investigation.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.