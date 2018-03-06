Experts: Home safety tips millenials should know

Millennials who are searching for cheaper living, the chance to pay down debt and a less burdensome lifestyle of owning a home are driving up the renters market, according to experts. The list of homes with rooms for rents remains steady in the Valley, however security experts recommend renters do some due diligence when securing a new abode.

For starters, experts recommend watching YouTube videos of criminals in action.

"Just having a knowledge of how somebody does it, how somebody breaks into your car or breaks into your house, will help you do to defend against that," said Brett Fox, owner of Fox’s Spy Outlet in Las Vegas. Most burglaries occur between the hours of 10 am and 3 pm, when people are at work.

Security experts say use these tips when moving into a new place:

Invest in alarms, remote surveillance and apps to monitor home or apartment.

Conduct an audit of apartment or home and search out weak spots.

Secure windows, patio doors and keep blinds closed.

Use a buddy system. Let neighbors know your schedule.

According to statistics, a burglar will spend between eight and 12 minutes inside a home or apartment. Experts say if you have an office in your home or apartment, take extra precaution. Thieves head there first knowing they are sometimes stocked with electronics and other valuable equipment.

The website www.asecurelife.com has an infographic detailing a home’s weak spots and the mindset of a burglar.

