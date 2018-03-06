Avenged Sevenfold & Prophets of Rage coming to Vegas

Rock band Avenged Sevenfold are bringing their "End of the World Tour" to Las Vegas.

The tour will make a Las Vegas stop at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, August 17 at 7 p.m.

The Grammy-nominated band's tour will be their first with Prophets of Rage, who are touring in support of their internationally acclaimed, self-titled debut LP. Prophets of Rage features Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine, Chuck D and DJ Lord of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill.

“We’re proud to tour with Prophets of Rage and Three Days Grace this summer across America,” says Avenged Sevenfold vocalist M. Shadows. “We see this tour as an opportunity to create an event with special bands and different generations of rock fans. From the moment you arrive at the venue until the last note is played, we’re hoping to give you the time of your life.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. (PST). They can be purchased here.

