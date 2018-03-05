Ruling: Marijuana conventions can continue on Nevada casino properties

After a unanimous decision, the Gaming Policy Committee has officially approved casino properties to continue hosting marijuana conventions, but buying, selling and consuming products on those properties are still not allowed.

During the meeting, committee members approved a guideline of rules to protect the gaming industry, including advising gaming licensees not to participate in the marijuana industry as a landlord or tenant, recommending that licensees shall not receive financing from or provide financing to individuals, entities or establishments that sell, cultivate or distribute marijuana.

Officials said they also wanted to ensure that no state, federal, or local laws were broken, should a gaming licensee decide to host a marijuana business convention.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval presided over the committee meeting, and said the gaming industry needed clarification that none of the licensees can do business with, or participate in the marijuana industry.

“The fine distinction here is that they do host events where there is business-to-business and there is networking opportunities,” Sandoval said. “They’re big conventions. None of the conventions have to do with consumption; it’s about best practices associated with that business.”

Sen. Tick Segerblom (D) said the reality is, until the federal government says it is okay, they cannot have marijuana on the casino properties and he believes the committee’s decision won’t put the gaming industry in jeopardy.

“So short of that, we need to figure out how to do business,” Segerblom said. "It’s a huge business, and I think that is what we proved today.”

