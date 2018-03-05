More limits put on man who provided ammo to Vegas shooter

Douglas Haig, who provided ammunition Stephen Paddock, was barred Monday from possessing gun powder as part of his release from custody. (Photo: Associated Press)

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona man who provided ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was barred Monday from possessing gun powder as part of his release from custody.

Douglas Haig was released from custody a month ago without having to post a bond as long as he didn't possess guns and ammunition.

He wasn't accused of violating the rules, but a magistrate tightened the restrictions after an officer recently noticed barrels of gunpowder, blank ammunition and spent ammunition at Haig's home.

Marc Victor, Haig's attorney, says his client has gotten rid of the gunpowder and will soon remove the blank and spent ammunition.

Authorities say unfired armor-piercing cartridges found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the Oct. 1 attack had Haig's fingerprints.

