CCSD police confiscate BB gun at Mojave High School - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

CCSD police confiscate BB gun at Mojave High School

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Several police vehicle are seen outside Mojave High School on Nov. 23, 2015 as students arrive. (Armando Navarro/FOX5) Several police vehicle are seen outside Mojave High School on Nov. 23, 2015 as students arrive. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Clark County School District police confiscated a BB gun from a Mojave High School student on Monday, the school's principal said on Twitter.

In the tweet, Principal Gregory Cole stated, "Thankful Mojave has students willing to speak up to help keep our campus safe. BB guns, or any weapon, are never allowed on campus. Please see attached for an important message."

In the message attached, Cole wrote no threats were made to the school near Washburn Road and North 5th Street, and no on was injured. Read the full statement below.

The student's name nor age was not identified. 

