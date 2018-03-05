Police: 5-month-old son of arrested Las Vegas couple weighed 5 pounds when he died

Anthony Oceja (left) and Loreana Martinez (right) were arrested for the murder of their "malnourished" baby. (Photos: LVMPD)

The five-month-old baby of an arrested Las Vegas couple was just five pounds when he died late last month, police said.

Following an investigation into the baby’s death, Loreana Martinez, 24, and Anthony Oceja, 29, were charged with murder, neglect and animal abuse.

When the baby died, doctors at Sunrise Hospital said the he had bones that were easily stuck out, including his rib cage, and his spinal cord “appeared as if it was about to poke out of the skin.” No bruises were seen, but his gums were white, which doctors attributed to dehydration.

Police said Martinez did not bring her son to appointments after Dec., where he was recorded at about eight pounds. She told investigators repeatedly the baby was breast fed up to four times per day for about 45 minutes to an hour each time.

Martinez said the child was fed multiple times the day he died, according to the arrest report, and was found unresponsive after she put him to sleep before dinner.

The baby was pronounced dead on Feb. 25, weighing five pounds.

Martinez told police she had post-partum depression, but stopped taking medicine after a week. She denied drug or alcohol abuse and said Oceja smoked marijuana occasionally after the kids were in bed.

Oceja told police he does not discipline his children and that as a victim of child abuse, he took it very seriously.

Investigators at the home near the 5700 block of East Hacienda Avenue found four dogs, three of which were emaciated pit bulls. The dogs’ ribs and spine were visible from a distance. The fourth dog, a terrier mix, was in acceptable condition, police said.

Oceja told police he didn’t have money to feed the dogs at times. The dogs were turned over to Clark County Animal Control.

Police said the family did not have a history with Child Protective Services.

The child's name was not released.

