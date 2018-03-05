Woman shot, police search for suspect near Oakey and Decatur

A woman was shot in her leg near Oakey and Decatur Boulevards Monday, according to Metro Police.

Police were called to an apartment building on the 4600 block of West Oakey Boulevard for a domestic situation at 2:38 p.m. Monday. The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital. Police did not immediately go inside the apartment and didn't see the suspect, but he may have still been inside.

A witness said he saw the woman climb out of a window.

