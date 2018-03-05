Former Las Vegas family therapist sentenced to 25 years for child porn

A former Las Vegas marriage and family therapist was sentenced on Monday to 25 years in prison for child porn-related charges.

Ian Pincombe, 49, was convicted by a jury of possession of child pornography and for soliciting a child to have sex with him, according to U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson. Pincombe will also be required to register as a sex offender.

“The defendant sent sexually explicit messages to someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl and he kept a collection of violent child pornography," said U.S. Attorney Elieson. "Children deserve to be protected from child predators. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to the protection of the most vulnerable community members—our children.”

Authorities, including the FBI and Henderson Police Department, said in a release that Pincombe sought an underage girl on Craigslist for sex. Authorities posed as a teenage girl which led to his arrest in May 2014. His cell phone contained hundreds of depictions of child pornography.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.