Las Vegas Police: Motorcyclist crashes into wall, dies at hospital

Written by Lesha Ruffin
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A motorcycle crash turned fatal Sunday afternoon after the rider crashed into a block wall in northeast Las Vegas.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the intersection of North Larry McBryde Street and West Severence Lane, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated the rider was driving a 2004 Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcyle southbound on Larry McBryde before failing to turn at the intersection.

The motorcyclist crashed into a block wall on the south side of Severence Lane.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Howard Charles Walls of Las Vegas, was transported to University Medical Center where he died a short time later, according to police.

The crash is the 19th traffic related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2018.

