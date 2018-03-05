Ready to digitally disconnect? National Day of Unplugging happen - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Ready to digitally disconnect? National Day of Unplugging happens this week

Mike Doria went to Pinot's Palette in Town Square for ideas on what to do on National Day of Unplugging. March 5, 2018 (FOX5) Mike Doria went to Pinot's Palette in Town Square for ideas on what to do on National Day of Unplugging. March 5, 2018 (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Brace yourself.  If you have #fomo or fear of missing out, then Friday is going to be a particularly tough day.  It’s National Day of Unplugging, or the day when citizens around the globe are encouraged to ditch their digital and find other activities to do. 

If you’re worried that work will get in the way of the disconnect, don’t. It starts at sundown on March 9 and continues to sundown on March 10. 

On this day, people pledge to do other things such as “course correct,” “love themselves” and “have a life worth living,” according to www.nationaldayofunplugging.com.  On the site, you can even download a pledge that comes with a free cell phone sleeping bag. 

Need more reasons to disconnect? Here are some stats, some according to Statista:

  • The average person spends 70 hours per month on a smart phone
  • 43% of Americans never disconnect
  • In 2017, 1975 billion apps were downloaded
  • 1300 new apps are available daily from Android

FOX5’s Mike Doria went to Pinot’s Palette for the art of drinking and painting. Watch the video for more.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

