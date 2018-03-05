Survivor of 1 October disputes allocation of $31M Victims' fund

Crosses crafted by Greg Zanis for each slain victim line the grass behind the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign (FOX5).

Five months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, crucial funds will be distributed to victims and families.

The fund collected $31.4 million for victims of the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas from more than 90,000 donors, according to officials. A total of 317 outpatient victims will share $2.5 million or about $7,900 each.

Compensation breaks down by severity of injuries and days spent in the hospital:

58 people who were killed and their families: $275,000

10 people who suffered brain damage or were paralyzed: $275,000

32 people hospitalized 1 day: $17,500

77 people hospitalized 1-7 days: $52,500

15 people hospitalized 8-15 days: $100,000

9 people hospitalized 16-23 days: $150,000

14 people hospitalized 24+ days: $200,000

Thousands of other 1 October survivors will get nothing from the fund.

Brian MacKinnon traveled from Anchorage, Alaska with his childhood from Adrian Murfitt to attend the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“Adrian got shot in the neck, and my hat got shot off,” MacKinnon said. “Adrian was one of the first people who went down.”

MacKinnon stayed with his friend while the gunfire rained down.

“People started running over us and trampled over us,” he said. “I have a fairly traumatic experience sitting with Adrian though all that gunfire. I just sat with him, and put his black cowboy hat on and sat with him.”

Adrian died in his friend's arms. MacKinnon got shrapnel in his elbow and leg and injured his shoulder while trying to care for his friend. Mackinnon said he now needs surgery on his shoulder.

“I’m pretty upset. I’ve lost my entire life [since that night].”

Back home in Alaska, things didn’t get better. MacKinnon said he lost his job as a truck driver because of his shoulder injury, he couldn’t turn the trucks big wheels. He said he also lost his house last week and has been living in his friend’s business.

“There are people who are actually injured. A mental injury is far more long term than a physical injury,” he said.

If there is one bright spot in Brian MacKinnon’s story it’s that he met a woman at the Route 91 Harvest Festival who recently moved to Alaska to be with him.

Brian MacKinnon admitted he needs counseling, but said he’s not concerned about himself. He said he's concerned for people like his girlfriend and the 20,000 other people who probably need help too.

“I think families of the fallen should get money,” he said. “But I think $275K is a little excessive. It’s sad people have to open up lawsuits against MGM just with the incentive to get counseling, that’s terrible.”

Zappos, MGM International, Boyd gaming, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Red Rock Resorts contributed to 40 percent of funds raised.

Stephen Paddock's estate is also under review, according to officials. Clark County District Court Judge Gloria Sturman has instructed CPA Larry Bertsch to tally all assets and file a report by the end of the month.

Paddock, the gunman in the 1 October mass shooting, did not leave a will and his mother is the sole beneficiary to his estate. She has waived all interest in the estate and said she wants all assets and money to go to the victims of the shooting, officials said.

For counseling or help with PTSD, contact http://voc.nv.gov/VOC/1October_Event_Help/ or Route91Foundation@gmail.com.

Additional resources including legal aid, mental and behavioral programs, victim and crime programs, are available at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center and online at: vegasstrongrc.org.

